Komodo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.80 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002760 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $165.77 million and approximately $14.80 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.50 or 0.00247823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00091800 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,547,504 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

