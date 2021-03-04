Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.