Korea Investment CORP Buys 119,300 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

