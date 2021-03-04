Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,230 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

