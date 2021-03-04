Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Square were worth $21,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Wedbush lifted their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $234.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

