Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of HP worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.