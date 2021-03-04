Korea Investment CORP Has $16.22 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of PACCAR worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.24 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

