Korea Investment CORP Purchases 292,900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 156.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

WBA opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

