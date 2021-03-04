Korea Investment CORP Purchases 32,300 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

