Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,400 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

GWW stock opened at $387.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.03. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

