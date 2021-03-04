Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.63

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 291120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

