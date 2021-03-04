Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 6%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 1,818,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,429,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.67 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

