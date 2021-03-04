Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

KRNTY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Krones currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Krones has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

