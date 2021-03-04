Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Update

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGTB remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Kuboo has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc, doing business as Safe Communications, Inc, provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

