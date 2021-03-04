KuCoin Token (KCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $377.89 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00009503 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $377.89 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.20 or 0.00784116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00027853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00034356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.