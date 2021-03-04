KuCoin Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $342.85 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $342.85 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00009085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $352.78 or 0.00748949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043572 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

