Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised to Sell at AlphaValue

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KHNGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. 72,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,654. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.