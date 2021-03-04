Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. 72,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $51.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

