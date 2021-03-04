Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $43.72 and last traded at $44.73. Approximately 1,127,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 901,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

Specifically, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,027,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 412,076 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.