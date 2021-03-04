Kuverit Price Tops $0.0001 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Kuverit has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $254,241.84 and $36.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.93 or 0.00795136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00027068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

KUV is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,100,055 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

