Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

KYSEY opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Kyushu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Electric Power, Other Energy Service, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates electricity from nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power energy sources.

