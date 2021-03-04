KZ Cash Reaches Market Cap of $4,892.47 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $4,892.47 and approximately $25.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 93.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00040611 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.