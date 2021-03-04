L.B. Foster to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for L.B. Foster in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $17.25 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $185.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares during the period. L.B. Foster comprises approximately 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

