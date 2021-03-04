LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,590. LafargeHolcim has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

