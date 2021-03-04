Laird Superfood (LSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.