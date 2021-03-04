Laird Superfood (LSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Laird Superfood Company Profile
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.