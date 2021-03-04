Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $46,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $13.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $538.00. 45,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $551.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

