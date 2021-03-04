Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lowered by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $551.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $551.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

