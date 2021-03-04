Lambda (LAMB) Market Cap Achieves $49.28 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $49.28 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.68 or 0.00791014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,371,648,658 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.