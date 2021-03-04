Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

