Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

