Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $25.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 230.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 99.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

