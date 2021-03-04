Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the January 28th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Lasertec stock remained flat at $$95.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Lasertec has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.