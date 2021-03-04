Lattice Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LTTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lattice Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LTTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTTC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,682. Lattice has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Lattice

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden.

