Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.77% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $110,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,548 shares of company stock worth $2,170,691. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 144.12, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

