Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 11.5%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.49 and last traded at $42.11. Approximately 2,037,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,077,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $70,004,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 387,505 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

