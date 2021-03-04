Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Saturday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

TSE LB opened at C$40.15 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$40.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

