Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.80. 1,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

