Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

LRCDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.