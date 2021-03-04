Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRCDF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.80. 1,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $31.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

