Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.17.

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.80. 414,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$40.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

