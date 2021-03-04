Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.94.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,799. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$40.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.