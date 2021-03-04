Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.17.

Shares of LB traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$39.80. 414,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,432. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$40.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

