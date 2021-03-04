Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LB. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.17.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:LB traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.80. 414,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,432. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$40.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.