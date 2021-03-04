Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB stock traded down C$0.35 on Thursday, hitting C$39.80. 414,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,432. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$40.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.