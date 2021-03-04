Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

LGI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.