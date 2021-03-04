LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) EVP Nick C. Fletcher Sells 1,404 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00.

LCII traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.76. The stock had a trading volume of 214,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,886. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.