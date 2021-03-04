Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Gap Down to $163.40

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($2.13), but opened at GBX 155.40 ($2.03). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 160.40 ($2.10), with a volume of 226,603 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,856,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £175.40 ($229.16), for a total value of £325,638,343.80 ($425,448,580.87).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.