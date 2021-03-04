Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 6,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,677,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $50.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,076.84. 56,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,789. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,974.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,731.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

