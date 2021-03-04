Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $86.05. 42,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

