Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,990 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,990 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.50. 19,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,645. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,617.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.